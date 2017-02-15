Wednesday 15 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Apple patent shows touchscreen fingerprint scanner

    A patent shows Apple is working on a “micro-LED active matrix display panel” that would allow a fingerprint scanner to be integrated into an iPhone touchscreen and could eventually replace the current Touch ID button. “The ability to detect an object’s surface profile while the display panel is not emitting visible light enables the display panel to detect a user’s fingerprint to unlock a mobile device when the display panel appears to be off,” the application says.

