Friday 17 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Smart home owners can ask Alexa to unlock front door

    News in brief

    Homeowners with smart home company August’s Smart Lock system are now able to ask an Amazon Alexa-enabled device to unlock their front door using their voice and a secure voice PIN of four to 12 digits. Users “can begin using Alexa by enabling the August Smart Lock skill within the Alexa app”, the firm says. August will “also soon integrate with” Google Assistant, Forbes reports.

    Filed by Email Christopher Brown nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 16 February 2017, 16:54

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     