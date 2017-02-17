Paytm expects up to 30% fall in offline customers

Friday 17 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Indian mobile wallet Paytm “expects to lose 20-30%” of customers making offline payments using QR codes, OTP or mobile-to-mobile transfers when the Reserve Bank of India removes cash withdrawal limits on March 13, The Financial Express reports. “We [will] still have a larger offline than online category, and that’s where the business is for us,” says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

