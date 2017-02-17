New iPhone to feature 3D laser facial recognition scanner?

Apple’s iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and 8 will come with a 3D laser scanner for facial recognition later this year to replace the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall has told MacRumors. He says the switch to facial recognition will “potentially be more secure than Touch ID, which could increase Apple Pay adoption among banks and merchants”.
