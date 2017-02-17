Fashion retailers test smart mirrors for mobile payments

Fashion retailers Ralph Lauren and Rebecca Minkoff are testing smart dressing-room mirrors that will soon allow shoppers to “wave their phones in front of the mirror and make a purchase using Apple Pay or Android Pay”, Bloomberg reports. The mirrors from Oak Labs read RFID tags on clothes and display complementary items, and allow customers to adjust the lighting and alert store assistants.
