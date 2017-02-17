Friday 17 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Fashion retailers test smart mirrors for mobile payments

    News in brief

    Fashion retailers Ralph Lauren and Rebecca Minkoff are testing smart dressing-room mirrors that will soon allow shoppers to “wave their phones in front of the mirror and make a purchase using Apple Pay or Android Pay”, Bloomberg reports. The mirrors from Oak Labs read RFID tags on clothes and display complementary items, and allow customers to adjust the lighting and alert store assistants.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 17 February 2017, 11:17

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     