EMV card shipments grow less than 1% in 2016

News in brief

Global EMV payment card shipments increased by less than 1% year-on-year in 2016, reaching nearly 3bn, ABI Research says. “Between 2012 and 2015, the market became accustomed to annual growth rates in the 20% to 35% range, as first China and then the US began their respective migration programs,” the research firm adds. “But, as overstocking paired with near saturation points hit both countries simultaneously, orders significantly slowed.”