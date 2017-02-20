Tuesday 21 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    EMV card shipments grow less than 1% in 2016

    News in brief

    Global EMV payment card shipments increased by less than 1% year-on-year in 2016, reaching nearly 3bn, ABI Research says. “Between 2012 and 2015, the market became accustomed to annual growth rates in the 20% to 35% range, as first China and then the US began their respective migration programs,” the research firm adds. “But, as overstocking paired with near saturation points hit both countries simultaneously, orders significantly slowed.”

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 20 February 2017, 10:52

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , Trials and live services: ,

    More headlines...

     
     