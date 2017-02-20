Tuesday 21 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Apple buys facial recognition startup

    News in brief

    Apple has acquired RealFace, an Israel-based facial recognition technology startup, in a deal estimated to be “several million dollars,” Israeli financial website Calcalist reports. RealFace uses deep learning to “detect a wide variety of elements in images and recognize faces of people with a fairly high degree of accuracy”.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 20 February 2017, 13:50

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     