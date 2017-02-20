Tuesday 21 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Magazine focuses on Indian demonetisation and mobile money

    News in brief

    PARTNER NEWS: A 36-page magazine featuring articles about the post-demonetisation era in India and the best practices for enhancing the customer experience of using mobile money is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. The latest issue of the quarterly Vritti magazine has been produced and sponsored by Mahindra Comviva and has been approved by the NFC World editorial team.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 20 February 2017, 16:20

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     