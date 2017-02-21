Tuesday 21 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Apple Pay coming soon to Germany and Italy?

    Apple Pay could soon be launching in Germany and Italy, after German and Italian language instructions on how to use the mobile payment service were discovered on Apple’s website by Polish website iMagazine. No supporting banks are currently being listed for the launch of Apple Pay in either country.

