ING Direct and Macquarie support Apple Pay in Australia

    ING Direct and Macquarie Bank are now rolling out support for Apple Pay in Australia, with 47 financial institutions now supporting the mobile payments service in the country. Four of Australia’s largest banks continue to delay offering support for Apple Pay and are pursuing their fight to gain access to the NFC technology within iPhone handsets.

