Ant Financial invests in Korea and Philippines

Alipay parent company Ant Financial is to invest US$200m in South Korean mobile finance platform Kakao Pay to “expand its online and offline payment coverage”. Ant Financial has also made its first investment in the Philippines, announcing a strategic partnership to “scale up” mobile operator Globe Telecom’s mobile wallet and digital financial service Mynt.
