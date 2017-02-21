Wednesday 22 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Ant Financial invests in Korea and Philippines

    Alipay parent company Ant Financial is to invest US$200m in South Korean mobile finance platform Kakao Pay to “expand its online and offline payment coverage”. Ant Financial has also made its first investment in the Philippines, announcing a strategic partnership to “scale up” mobile operator Globe Telecom’s mobile wallet and digital financial service Mynt.

