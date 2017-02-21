Wednesday 22 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Apple and Samsung boost Russian interest in virtual cards

    The launch of Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in Russia helped to produce a fivefold increase in the number of consumers using online payment service Yandex.Money to pay for goods and services in 2016, Vedemosti reports. The interest generated in the use of virtual cards by the mobile payments services saw turnover increase fourfold and the number of transactions seven times, the publication adds.

