Apple and Samsung boost Russian interest in virtual cards

The launch of Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in Russia helped to produce a fivefold increase in the number of consumers using online payment service Yandex.Money to pay for goods and services in 2016, Vedemosti reports. The interest generated in the use of virtual cards by the mobile payments services saw turnover increase fourfold and the number of transactions seven times, the publication adds.
- UK bank tests voice commands with Google Home
- Mahindra Comviva launches biometric payments solution for rural Indian merchants
- Europe to relax requirements on strong customer authentication for online and unattended payments
- Visa Token Service to spread across Europe in 2017
- Gulf Oil unveils Gulf Pay for mobile payments and special offers at fuel stations
Explore: