    Belgian bank to launch HCE mobile payments

    Customers of Belgium’s Belfius Bank will soon be able to make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments using a service integrated with the Belfius Mobile banking app. The service will begin rolling out in May 2017 and is scheduled to be made available to all customers by the end of June 2017.

