STMicroelectronics announces new NFC devices for contactless payments and IoT

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has released a new set of NFC devices for contactless payments and data exchange, including the ST21NFCD NFC controller and ST54 Systems in Packages containing the controller and an embedded Secure Element (eSE).

The ST21NFCD chip “features active load modulation for faster, smoother transactions over longer distances, delivering better user experiences in mobiles, wearables, or IoT devices,” the company says.

The ST54F and ST54H Systems in Packages contain both the new controller and the company’s ST33 eSE, “which ensures strong protection against duplication and hacking in a compact and easy-to-use integrated device”.

