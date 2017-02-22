Wednesday 22 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Visa Token Service to spread across Europe in 2017

    The Visa Token Service platform will be available in more than 12 European countries by the end of 2017, Visa has announced. “The technology is already supporting mobile payment schemes in 27 countries worldwide,” the company says, “with more than 1,300 financial institution partners.”

    Published 22 February 2017

