The Visa Token Service platform will be available in more than 12 European countries by the end of 2017, Visa has announced. “The technology is already supporting mobile payment schemes in 27 countries worldwide,” the company says, “with more than 1,300 financial institution partners.”
- UK bank tests voice commands with Google Home
- Mahindra Comviva launches biometric payments solution for rural Indian merchants
- Europe to relax requirements on strong customer authentication for online and unattended payments
- Visa Token Service to spread across Europe in 2017
- Gulf Oil unveils Gulf Pay for mobile payments and special offers at fuel stations
Explore: