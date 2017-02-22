UK bank tests voice commands with Google Home

Starling Bank, a UK mobile-only bank, is testing an integration of its API with Google Home, the voice-activated speaker powered by Google Assistant. A video shows a user using voice commands to ask for her balance and spending history, and make a person-to-person payment.
- Mahindra Comviva launches biometric payments solution for rural Indian merchants
- Europe to relax requirements on strong customer authentication for online and unattended payments
- Visa Token Service to spread across Europe in 2017
- Gulf Oil unveils Gulf Pay for mobile payments and special offers at fuel stations
