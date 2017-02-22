Wednesday 22 February 2017 | RSS

 
    UK bank tests voice commands with Google Home

    Starling Bank, a UK mobile-only bank, is testing an integration of its API with Google Home, the voice-activated speaker powered by Google Assistant. A video shows a user using voice commands to ask for her balance and spending history, and make a person-to-person payment.

