Nineteen US banks have launched Zelle, the mobile P2P money transfer service unveiled last October to compete with the likes of Venmo, allowing users to send money directly to each other’s bank accounts within minutes. Bank of America says it is the first to incorporate Zelle into its own app, with a standalone Zelle app available later this year for anyone with a debit card.
- Meet NFC World’s partners at Mobile World Congress
- India’s Mobikwik aims to triple user base in 2017
- Consumers show more trust in mobile wallet security
- Crédit Mutuel Arkéa launches HCE mobile payments developed with Antelop
- US banks launch money-transfer app
Explore: