Friday 24 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    US banks launch money-transfer app

    News in brief

    Nineteen US banks have launched Zelle, the mobile P2P money transfer service unveiled last October to compete with the likes of Venmo, allowing users to send money directly to each other’s bank accounts within minutes. Bank of America says it is the first to incorporate Zelle into its own app, with a standalone Zelle app available later this year for anyone with a debit card.

    Filed by Email Christopher Brown nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 23 February 2017, 10:45

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     