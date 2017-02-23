Meet NFC World’s partners at Mobile World Congress

NFC World partners Rambus, Mahindra Comviva, STMicroelectronics, Dejamobile, NXP, Gemalto and Antelop will be attending Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 27 February to 2 March. Here’s what you can expect to see and where you can find them during the show:



Rambus will be exhibiting at booth #7J31 and will be demonstrating its latest mobile payment and smart ticketing solutions;

Mahindra Comviva will have a meeting room in Hall 2, 2D25MR and will be showcasing its digital wallet, mobile money and omni-channel merchant payment acceptance solutions;

STMicroelectronics will be exhibiting at booth #7A61 and will be demonstrating its products in a number of key areas for the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart driving;

Dejamobile will have a booth on the French Tech Pavilion (Hall 5, Stand B541, Station 10). The company will be demonstrating its ReadytoTap Payment HCE-based solution and its latest innovations around online and in-store payment convergence, biometric authentication and wearables;

NXP will be exhibiting in Hall 7, booth #7E30 and #7C21, where it will be showcasing its vision for the Internet of Tomorrow and how the company believes it can truly enable secure connections for a smarter world;

Gemalto can be found in Hall 2, Stand #NJ29. The company will be showcasing its technologies that are enabling MNOs, device manufacturers, car makers, home automation, smart energy and, more generally, service providers, banks and governments to offer trusted and seamless value-added services;

Antelop won’t have a booth during the show, but will be available for meetings on-site. The company can be contacted through the Antelop showcase page.

NFC World’s editor Christopher Brown, associate editor Rian Boden and producer Rhi Hughes will also be in Barcelona to report from the event.