India’s Mobikwik aims to triple user base in 2017

Indian mobile wallet MobiKwik is to invest Rs 3bn (US$45m) to triple its user base and raise the total volume of transactions on its platform to $10bn in 2017, The Times of India reports. “MobiKwik said the investment will help it triple its user base to 150m and drive up annual gross merchandise value by year end from the current $2bn,” the report says.
