    Metro Bank adds Android Pay in UK

    Metro Bank in the UK is now offering support for Android Pay. “Expanding Metro Bank’s mobile payments to include Android Pay is just another example of how we’re helping to improve the banking and payments experience for our customers,” says the bank’s CCO Paul Riseborough.

