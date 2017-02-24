India Post to enable Aadhaar money transfers

India Post is to allow consumers to send and receive money using only their Aadhaar number from September 2017, when the government-operated postal system launches its own payments bank. “We will bring out a solution to make Aadhaar a payment address,” IndiaPost CEO AP Singh told The Economic Times. “People who already have an Aadhaar should be able to receive payment from any source.”
