Friday 24 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    India Post to enable Aadhaar money transfers

    News in brief

    India Post is to allow consumers to send and receive money using only their Aadhaar number from September 2017, when the government-operated postal system launches its own payments bank. “We will bring out a solution to make Aadhaar a payment address,” IndiaPost CEO AP Singh told The Economic Times. “People who already have an Aadhaar should be able to receive payment from any source.”

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 24 February 2017, 14:12

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     