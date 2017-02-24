Friday 24 February 2017 | RSS

 
    BNP Paribas launches HCE mobile payments

    Customers of French bank BNP Paribas will soon be able to make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments through the bank’s mobile banking app and Paylib, an online payment platform supported by the country’s main banks. BNP Paribas’ deployment — which follows Crédit Mutuel Arkéa’s HCE mobile payments launch earlier this week — will be completed by early March.

