Customers of French bank BNP Paribas will soon be able to make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments through the bank’s mobile banking app and Paylib, an online payment platform supported by the country’s main banks. BNP Paribas’ deployment — which follows Crédit Mutuel Arkéa’s HCE mobile payments launch earlier this week — will be completed by early March.
- BNP Paribas launches HCE mobile payments
- India Post to enable Aadhaar money transfers
- Barclaycard adds contactless payments to watches and fashion jewellery
- Samsung Pay goes live in Malaysia
- Metro Bank adds Android Pay in UK
Explore: