Rambus unveils Unified Payment Platform for mobile payments and loyalty

PARTNER NEWS: Rambus has unveiled a mobile payments platform that will allow retailers to launch mobile payment and loyalty services that securely store and manage a variety of payment cards, as well as gift cards and loyalty points, to enable consumers to pay with credit, points and coupons in a single transaction at the point of sale.

The Rambus Unified Payment Platform consists of four primary components: a Digital Value Manager, a Retail Wallet Engine, a white-label retail app and optional modules to support credit/debit cards, gift cards, loyalty points and coupons.

The platform also offers the ability to integrate in-aisle checkout features, digitises customer receipts and provides the user with a full transaction history.

Rambus will be holding a demo of the Unified Payment Platform at its booth #7J31 during Mobile World Congress.

