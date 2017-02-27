GSMA predicts 1.1bn 5G connections by 2025

The GSMA forecasts there will be 1.1bn 5G mobile connections by 2025, with 5G networks providing one in eight of all mobile connections and driving “massive rollout of intelligent IoT nodes for a multitude of scenarios”. “The 5G era will make possible a huge array of new applications, everything from sensor-driven smart parking to holographic conference calls,” says GSMA director general Mats Granryd.
- Mahindra Comviva adds offers and promotions to mobile money platform
- Mastercard adds bar tab feature to Qkr! mobile payments app
- Huawei includes NFC payments in new smartwatch
- China’s central bank tests digital currency for in-store payments
- NXP reveals secure element and NFC solution that speeds transaction times, increases security and supports smaller form factors
Explore: