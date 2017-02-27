GSMA predicts 1.1bn 5G connections by 2025

News in brief

The GSMA forecasts there will be 1.1bn 5G mobile connections by 2025, with 5G networks providing one in eight of all mobile connections and driving “massive rollout of intelligent IoT nodes for a multitude of scenarios”. “The 5G era will make possible a huge array of new applications, everything from sensor-driven smart parking to holographic conference calls,” says GSMA director general Mats Granryd.