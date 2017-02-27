Google Assistant comes to more Android phones

Google Assistant will be made available to all phones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating systems, Reuters reports. The virtual assistant will roll out this week to English speakers in the US, followed by Australia, Canada, the UK and German speakers in Germany. The company “is working on support for additional languages”, the news service adds. Google Assistant had previously only been available on Google’s own Pixel brand phones.
- Mahindra Comviva adds offers and promotions to mobile money platform
- Mastercard adds bar tab feature to Qkr! mobile payments app
- Huawei includes NFC payments in new smartwatch
- China’s central bank tests digital currency for in-store payments
- NXP reveals secure element and NFC solution that speeds transaction times, increases security and supports smaller form factors
