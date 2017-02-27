NXP reveals secure element and NFC solution that speeds transaction times, increases security and supports smaller form factors

PARTNER NEWS: A new embedded secure element and NFC solution from NXP will make it possible for mobile transactions to be conducted at the same speed as contactless card transactions. It also enables biometric security, opens up a range of new applications across the Internet of Things (IoT) and can be built into “smaller and thinner form factors than before”.

The PN80T is the first 40nm embedded secure element chip to enter mass production, the chip maker says, and “is designed to ease development and implementation of an extended range of secure applications for any platform including smartphones, wearables, and the Internet of Things (IoT)”.

“As the number of connected devices increases, so does the risk of IoT-driven cyberattacks. These privacy breaches may just be the beginning, if the security in consumer IoT devices remains unchanged,” says Ruediger Stroh, executive vice president of security and connectivity at NXP.

“NXP’s ‘secure-by-design’ approach, exemplified in the PN80T chip, helps our customers and partners mitigate risk of security breaches, stay ahead of any rules and security requirements set forth by trusted authorities, and empowers the IoT ecosystem of devices to house trusted applications, associated credentials and cryptographic data in a secure environment.”

NXP is exhibiting its vision for the Internet of Tomorrow at booths #7E30 and #7C21 in Hall 7 at Mobile World Congress this week. Demonstrations include a secure fingerprint identification solution that shows how its new embedded secure element could be used independently of the NFC controller to store private data in any type of connected device.

More details of the new embedded secure element and NFC solution are available in the press release below: