The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has conducted trial runs of a prototype cryptocurrency it has been developing since 2014 that could be used “to buy anything from noodles to a car”, The Straits Times reports. The digital currency would enable sellers to receive payments “directly from the buyer, lowering transaction costs as the middleman is cut out of the process”, the report adds.
- China’s central bank tests digital currency for in-store payments
