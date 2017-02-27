Tuesday 28 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Huawei includes NFC payments in new smartwatch

    Huawei has unveiled a new smartwatch at Mobile World Congress that supports NFC payments. The Huawei Watch 2 comes in sports and classic watch styles, features standalone 4G connectivity, runs Android Wear 2.0 and includes support for Google Assistant.

    Sarah Clark nfcworld.com Published 27 February 2017, 13:04

