Huawei includes NFC payments in new smartwatch

Huawei has unveiled a new smartwatch at Mobile World Congress that supports NFC payments. The Huawei Watch 2 comes in sports and classic watch styles, features standalone 4G connectivity, runs Android Wear 2.0 and includes support for Google Assistant.
