Mahindra Comviva adds offers and promotions to mobile money platform

PARTNER NEWS: Mahindra Comviva is making it possible for mobile money operators to increase user engagement with the addition of a new service that enables relevant offers and promotions to be delivered automatically to users’ mobile devices.

“The aim is to deepen the engagement of people with using mobile money by providing relevant incentives,” Amit Sanyal from Mahindra Comviva told NFC World at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Our new offering defines mobile money service as a set of experiences, through timely, relevant and contextual messaging. It reinforces the need for a development approach that emphasises customer needs and experience, helping in driving usage and retention in the long term.”

More details of the new MobiLytix Customer Engagement for Digital Payments service are available in the press release below: