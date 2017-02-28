Wednesday 1 March 2017 | RSS

 
    PayPal reports 50% rise in mobile payments

    A third of all transactions processed by PayPal are now conducted using a mobile device, PayPal COO Bill Ready has revealed, with the company processing more than US$31bn in mobile payments in the fourth quarter of 2016 — up 53% from the same period in 2015. Fifty million people around the world now have a PayPal account that is enabled for One Touch payments, Ready adds, with 75% of the top 100 US retailers now supporting the service.

    Published • Last updated 28 February 2017, 11:49

    • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

      Obviously this rate cannot be sustained but then a few years of this will be enough. That said, I find more merchants that take Apple Pay than PayPal.

