PayPal reports 50% rise in mobile payments

A third of all transactions processed by PayPal are now conducted using a mobile device, PayPal COO Bill Ready has revealed, with the company processing more than US$31bn in mobile payments in the fourth quarter of 2016 — up 53% from the same period in 2015. Fifty million people around the world now have a PayPal account that is enabled for One Touch payments, Ready adds, with 75% of the top 100 US retailers now supporting the service.
