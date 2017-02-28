EcoCash and Mahindra win GSMA best mobile payments solution award

PARTNER NEWS: Zimbabwean mobile payments service EcoCash, powered by Mahindra Comviva’s Mobiquity Money platform, has been named Best Mobile Payment Solution at the Mobile World Congress Glomo Awards. The service is deployed by Zimbabwe-based mobile network operator Econet Wireless and includes support for NFC mobile payments. A video produced by Mahindra shows how the service works.
