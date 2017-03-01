Wednesday 1 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Cook: Apple Pay has “hit an air pocket”

    Apple CEO Tim Cook told attendees at the company’s annual shareholder meeting this week that Apple Pay “hit an air pocket” this year with adoption in the US trailing other countries, such as China and Australia, where NFC is more broadly available, AppleInsider reports from the event.

