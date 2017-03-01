Apple CEO Tim Cook told attendees at the company’s annual shareholder meeting this week that Apple Pay “hit an air pocket” this year with adoption in the US trailing other countries, such as China and Australia, where NFC is more broadly available, AppleInsider reports from the event.
- Chinese mobile payments exceed US$1tn in one quarter
- Mobile World Congress survey: IoT and mobile payments ‘biggest business opportunities’ for 2017
- Cook: Apple Pay has “hit an air pocket”
- Apple Pay begins major promotional campaign in Japan
- EcoCash and Mahindra win GSMA best mobile payments solution award
Explore: