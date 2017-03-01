Wednesday 1 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Mobile World Congress survey: IoT and mobile payments ‘biggest business opportunities’ for 2017

    By in Barcelona Email Christopher Brown nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 1 March 2017, 12:24

    The Internet of Things (IoT) is seen as the biggest business opportunity of 2017 by nearly half of visitors and exhibitors at Mobile World Congress surveyed by the GSMA (48.2%), followed by mobile payments (14.5%) and artificial intelligence (14%).

    GSMA Mobile World Congress“39.2% of respondents said the mobile operators’ role should be to support banks and financial institutions, while 34.5% said operators are trusted payment providers in their own right,” Mobile World Daily reports.

    Ten percent of those surveyed said that operators “shouldn’t have a role” in mobile payments, however, with brands such as Apple “better placed” than operators.

    In terms of IoT opportunities, the survey highlighted the “opportunity for mobile operators to play a greater role in the IoT value chain than simply providing the connectivity”.

