    Chinese mobile payments exceed US$1tn in one quarter

    China’s third-party mobile payments market reached RMB 9,041.9 billion (US$ 1314.23 billion) in size during Q3 2016, a quarter on quarter increase of 20.5%, according to research published by China-based Analysys. Alipay secured 50.42% of the market, followed by Tenpay (38.12%) with Lakala a distant third at 3.32%.

