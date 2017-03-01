China’s third-party mobile payments market reached RMB 9,041.9 billion (US$ 1314.23 billion) in size during Q3 2016, a quarter on quarter increase of 20.5%, according to research published by China-based Analysys. Alipay secured 50.42% of the market, followed by Tenpay (38.12%) with Lakala a distant third at 3.32%.
- Chinese mobile payments exceed US$1tn in one quarter
- Mobile World Congress survey: IoT and mobile payments ‘biggest business opportunities’ for 2017
- Cook: Apple Pay has “hit an air pocket”
- Apple Pay begins major promotional campaign in Japan
- EcoCash and Mahindra win GSMA best mobile payments solution award
Explore: