Rambus Security boss sets out future vision

News in brief

PARTNER NEWS: Following this week’s rebranding of Bell ID and Ecebs, both acquired by Rambus in January 2016, the general manager of the company’s Rambus Security division to which the two companies now belong has set out his vision for the division going forward. “In essence,” Dr Martin Scott says, “Rambus Security not only enables the technologies that make your life easier, but secures them by delivering on the promise of chip-to-cloud-to-crowd trust.”