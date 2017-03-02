Turkish retailer adds payments to Messenger bot

Istanbul-based mobile retailer Getir has integrated Mastercard’s Masterpass service into its Facebook Messenger bot, enabling customers to choose products, place their order and pay from within a chat window. “Customers simply search for ‘Getir’ in Messenger, chat with an intelligent bot in a natural, conversational way, and make a secure payment with Masterpass,” Getir says.
