Pizza Hut unveils pizza-ordering shoes

News in brief

Pizza Hut has unveiled a pair of shoes with a button that lets wearers order pizza and get it delivered. A video from the pizza chain shows how the ‘Pie Tops’ have a button on the tongue that connects to the owner’s smartphone on which the default order and delivery location is set via the Pizza Hut app. In October, Pizza Hut launched what it described as the world’s first pizza-ordering tattoo, while its director of digital ventures, Meysam Moradpour, has written for NFC World’s What’s New in Payments report on how the Internet of Things is becoming the Internet of Commerce.