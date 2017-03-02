Thursday 2 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Millennials not giving up on cash and checks

    Millennials have “one foot firmly planted in both the future and the past” when it comes to mobile payments, a study by Accel and Qualtrics says. The report reveals that 42% still write checks, while five times more millennials pay with cash than use mobile payments platforms.

