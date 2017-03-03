Saturday 4 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Mastercard analyzes social media payments buzz

    Digital wallets were the new way to pay most discussed by consumers on social media in 2016, the 2017 edition of the Mastercard Digital Payments Study has found, with consumers around the world also increasingly interested in the payments possibilities of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, smart home assistants, wearables, and the Internet of Things. Biometric security technologies were also a popular topic of conversation.

    Published 3 March 2017

