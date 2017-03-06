Nearly 20% of US smartphone owners have used a mobile payment app at a retail location, research released by Parks Associates shows. “PayPal is overwhelmingly the most used payment app with 63% of payment app users choosing this payment solution, compared to 38% who use the Starbucks app,” the firm says, adding that 80% of consumers are “very satisfied” with the mobile payment apps they use.
- India calls for mobile banking for all by 31 March
- McDonald’s to roll out mobile order and pay in 20,000 restaurants this year
- One in five US smartphone owners use mobile payments in stores
- Taiwan banks get Apple Pay approval
- Contactless payments tripled in the UK last year
Explore:
One in five US smartphone owners use mobile payments in stores
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP