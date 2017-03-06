Taiwan banks get Apple Pay approval

Seven banks in Taiwan have been granted permission by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to support Apple Pay, Focus Taiwan reports. The banks include Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Cathay United Bank, E Sun Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, CTBC Bank, First Commercial Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan. The mobile payment service is expected to launch in Taiwan “soon”, according to a recent update on the company’s website.
