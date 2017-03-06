Monday 6 March 2017 | RSS

 
    India calls for mobile banking for all by 31 March

    The Indian government has called on banks to provide mobile banking to all customers by the start of April 2017, The Indian Express reports. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) has issued an advisory to banks to “enable mobile seeding, Aadhaar seeding of bank accounts, along with enablement of mobile banking for all its savings bank customers by 31 March 2017”.

