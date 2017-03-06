The Indian government has called on banks to provide mobile banking to all customers by the start of April 2017, The Indian Express reports. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) has issued an advisory to banks to “enable mobile seeding, Aadhaar seeding of bank accounts, along with enablement of mobile banking for all its savings bank customers by 31 March 2017”.
- India calls for mobile banking for all by 31 March
- McDonald’s to roll out mobile order and pay in 20,000 restaurants this year
- One in five US smartphone owners use mobile payments in stores
- Taiwan banks get Apple Pay approval
- Contactless payments tripled in the UK last year