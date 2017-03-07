Belgium becomes tenth country to go live with Android Pay

Android Pay has launched in Belgium with support for Mastercard and Visa credit cards from BNP Paribas Fortis, Hello Bank! and Fintro, with debit cards issued by the three banks plus CBC/KBC expected to be supported soon. The mobile payment service is available at more than 85,000 retail locations — including Carrefour, McDonald’s, Media Markt and H&M — that accept contactless payments.

The launch marks the tenth country to go live with Android Pay, alongside the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Poland, New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.

“Android Pay will also let you breeze through checkout when you shop in your favorite mobile apps. Look for the Android Pay purchase button in apps like Deliveroo, TransferWise and Vueling, with many more to come,” Google’s Pali Bhat writes in a blog post.

“We’ve teamed up with many leading payment platforms, processors and technology providers such as Braintree and Stripe to make it even easier to accept Android Pay.”

Belgian banks Belfius, ING and KBC announced plans in September 2016 to develop a common mobile payment and loyalty platform in the country built on ING’s existing Payconiq mobile payments app. ING and KBC announced their plans to launch the common mobile payments platform in July 2016.