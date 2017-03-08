Wednesday 8 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Vodafone Germany offers mobile wallet support for PayPal and Visa

    Vodafone Germany customers can now make NFC mobile payments using PayPal or a Visa credit card installed in the mobile network operator’s Vodafone Wallet. The service went live in Germany in 2014 and customers began testing NFC mobile payments using their Girocard — Germany’s most common debit card — in December. Vodafone Wallet can also be used by Mercedes-Benz E-Class drivers to lock and unlock their car doors.

