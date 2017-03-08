Wednesday 8 March 2017 | RSS

 
    South Korea to test NFC credit card authentication for online shopping

    The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) is to run a pilot allowing consumers to authenticate themselves when making online purchases by tapping their credit card against an NFC smartphone, The Korea Herald reports. “The smartphones can read the personal information,” KCC says. “Credit card firms and credit appraisal firms share the information to prove whether the information is genuine.”

