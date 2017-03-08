The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) is to run a pilot allowing consumers to authenticate themselves when making online purchases by tapping their credit card against an NFC smartphone, The Korea Herald reports. “The smartphones can read the personal information,” KCC says. “Credit card firms and credit appraisal firms share the information to prove whether the information is genuine.”
- Offers increase US mobile payment transaction frequency in stores by 50%
- Vodafone Germany offers mobile wallet support for PayPal and Visa
- Supporting banks named ahead of Apple Pay’s Italy launch
- South Korea to test NFC credit card authentication for online shopping
- White paper explores how identification technologies are transforming the industrial and commercial landscape
Explore: