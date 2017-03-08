Wednesday 8 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Supporting banks named ahead of Apple Pay’s Italy launch

    Apple Pay is “arriving” in Italy with support from Mastercard, Visa, Carrefour Banca, UniCredit and German payment processor Wirecard’s Boon service, Apple’s website says. No timescale for its launch has been revealed, but reports emerged the mobile payments service was heading to Italy last month, after Italian language instructions for Apple Pay were discovered on Apple’s website. The service launched in Ireland earlier this week.

    Published • Last updated 8 March 2017, 13:32

