Apple Pay is “arriving” in Italy with support from Mastercard, Visa, Carrefour Banca, UniCredit and German payment processor Wirecard’s Boon service, Apple’s website says. No timescale for its launch has been revealed, but reports emerged the mobile payments service was heading to Italy last month, after Italian language instructions for Apple Pay were discovered on Apple’s website. The service launched in Ireland earlier this week.
- Offers increase US mobile payment transaction frequency in stores by 50%
- Vodafone Germany offers mobile wallet support for PayPal and Visa
- Supporting banks named ahead of Apple Pay’s Italy launch
- South Korea to test NFC credit card authentication for online shopping
- White paper explores how identification technologies are transforming the industrial and commercial landscape
Explore: