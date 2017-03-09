Friday 10 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Royal Bank of Canada adds Siri money transfers

    News in brief

    Customers of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) can now send money using Apple’s Siri voice assistant using the latest version of the RBC Mobile iOS app. “Once you give the voice command, the Siri feature will confirm the name from your payee list and the RBC Mobile app automatically debits your chequing account and sends the payment,” the bank says.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 9 March 2017, 16:07

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     