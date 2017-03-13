Monday 13 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Rambus outlines how to build trust in mobile payments

    News in brief

    PARTNER NEWS: A 13-page e-book which examines how to build consumer confidence in mobile payments is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘Enabling an economy of digital trust with mobile payments’ has been produced by Rambus and aims to educate mobile payment providers on how to protect consumers before, during and after transactions take place.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 13 March 2017, 11:28

