Rambus outlines how to build trust in mobile payments

PARTNER NEWS: A 13-page e-book which examines how to build consumer confidence in mobile payments is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘Enabling an economy of digital trust with mobile payments’ has been produced by Rambus and aims to educate mobile payment providers on how to protect consumers before, during and after transactions take place.
