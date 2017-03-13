JPMorgan Chase to buy MCX payments technology

News in brief

US bank JPMorgan Chase is to acquire the payments technology of US retailer-led consortium MCX to “help expand” the Chase Pay mobile payments service. “Chase executives wanted to acquire the technology to use in lieu of building separate parallel technology to serve non-MCX members,” the bank says. “This will help us get to market faster,” adds Chase Pay’s Jennifer Roberts. MCX was a launch partner of Chase Pay and ended its CurrentC mobile wallet pilot in June 2016.