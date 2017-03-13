Monday 13 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    JPMorgan Chase to buy MCX payments technology

    News in brief

    US bank JPMorgan Chase is to acquire the payments technology of US retailer-led consortium MCX to “help expand” the Chase Pay mobile payments service. “Chase executives wanted to acquire the technology to use in lieu of building separate parallel technology to serve non-MCX members,” the bank says. “This will help us get to market faster,” adds Chase Pay’s Jennifer Roberts. MCX was a launch partner of Chase Pay and ended its CurrentC mobile wallet pilot in June 2016.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 13 March 2017, 14:44

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     