Monday 13 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    ST discovery kit speeds time to market for contactless applications

    News in brief

    PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has combined its ST25R3911B NFC reader IC and its STM32L476RE microcontroller into a discovery kit designed to accelerate time to market for a wide range of contactless applications, including ticketing, asset tracking, device authentication, sensor data collection and access control. The ST25R3911B-DISCO discovery kit delivers “superior communication range, speed and energy efficiency with simplified design and reduced bill of materials”, ST says.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 13 March 2017, 17:25

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     