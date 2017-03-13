ST discovery kit speeds time to market for contactless applications

News in brief

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has combined its ST25R3911B NFC reader IC and its STM32L476RE microcontroller into a discovery kit designed to accelerate time to market for a wide range of contactless applications, including ticketing, asset tracking, device authentication, sensor data collection and access control. The ST25R3911B-DISCO discovery kit delivers “superior communication range, speed and energy efficiency with simplified design and reduced bill of materials”, ST says.